Williamsport -- Gail M. Dunlap, 66, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Roseview Center.

Born December 7, 1955 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth L., Sr. and Esther Elaine (Wheary) Felker.

Gail was a 1973 graduate of Williamsport High School. She attended Empire Beauty School and graduated with her Associates degree in accounting from Pennsylvania College of Technology. She was a home health aide in the Williamsport area for many years, selflessly stopping everything when her parents became ill to become their personal homecare aide until their passing.

Gail attended New Covenant United Church of Christ. A kind and gentle soul, she had a caring nature and would do anything for anyone. Gail treasured her family and spending time with them. She was an extraordinary seamstress and enjoyed reading.

Surviving are two children, Kat M. Manley (Eric) and Kenneth Dunlap; her grandchildren; a sister, Diane L. Kinley (Tom); and a nephew, Jonathan T. Kinley (Kayla).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dunlap and brother, Kenneth L. Felker, Jr.

A memorial service to honor Gail’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Gail’s name may be made to New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 East Third Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Gail’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Dunlap as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



