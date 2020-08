Williamsport -- Gail L. Chang, born on September 3, 1949, passed on August 3, 2020.

She was mother to HsuehMei Chang-Weaver, mother-in-law to Nathan, Grandmother to Eli, Zeke, and Nate Weaver.

How do I begin to describe a woman who is simply indescribable? I can say, she loved people all of her life. She was the friendliest woman you could meet. She told me when she was a child she would invite strangers (Hobos is what she used) home for dinner. Afterwards, she would be scolded, however, it never stopped her from doing it again.

Her generosity, kindness and strength were matched by only a few. She loved to crochet (she could make anything and never needed a pattern), she was an original crafter, and enjoyed cooking (but to be honest not everything was delicious, sorry Mom). Her style was feminine, classy, and sometimes over the top but she liked what she liked and didn't change for anyone. She was true to herself.

I am able to be the Mom I am today, thanks to her being the Mom she was for me. She was my Mother, my friend and I will always carry my memories of her close to my heart. Thank you for giving me everything you never had, I love you immensely.

Love, Shamei

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home. www.crousefuneralhome.com