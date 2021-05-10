Muncy -- Gail Elaine (Hill) Torok, age 70, passed away on May 7, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

She was born in Muncy on June 29, 1950 and graduated from Muncy High School in 1968.

Elaine, as she was known to family and friends, was a devoted mother and wife and compassionate professional caretaker for countless children and adults over the years. She spent her life in the service of others and was a deeply spiritual individual, enjoying reading the Bible and Bible based books in her spare time. She loved baking, flower and vegetable gardening and flower arranging. Elaine was an avid fan of the Lord of the Rings series. In recent years, she spent her time tirelessly researching her family’s genealogy records. Her passing is a great loss to all those who knew her and her indomitable strength will be missed.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Douglas Torok of Montgomery; three children, Camille Flores of Mexico, Jesse and Elizabeth Torok of Montgomery; and two grandchildren, Catalin Torok of Montgomery, and William Flores of Mexico. Other family members include her sister Jeanette Paulson, and her husband Gregory, and her brother Daniel Hill and his wife Cathy, of Kernersville, North Carolina, as well as her brother David Hill and his wife Jane, of Moxley, North Carolina, her brother Joseph Hill and his wife Karen, of Clearfield.

Her oldest brother, Richard Hill of Eddystone predeceased her and his wife Ginger maintained a loving relationship with Elaine after his death in 2016.

Elaine will be laid to rest in Green Lawn Memorial Park in Montgomery alongside her father, William Reno Hill, her mother, Eva K. Burgwald Hill, and her infant son. The family requests that donations be made to the Memorial Dialysis Fund, 1660 Sycamore Road, Montoursville, PA 17754 in lieu of flowers.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.