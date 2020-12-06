Watsontown -- Gail E. Marrazzo, 84, a resident of Watsontown, passed away November 30, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born July 15, 1936 in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Constance N. Elliott. Her husband, Francis D. Marrazzo Jr., died, Oct. 31, 2002.

Gail was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic in Pottsville, and went on to graduate from St. Francis College, Loretta.

A homemaker and business woman, Gail was employed after college as a social worker for the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare, she then became president and owner of Champion Drilling, Berwick, and president of Lycoming Motorsports. In her later years Gail assisted her daughter with the operations of Andrée's Flowers, Balloons, Gifts in Milton.

Gail was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation. Gail enjoyed sewing, knitting, interior design and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children; Andrée M. Clinger and her husband D. James Clinger, Tierney M. Marrazzo and her husband Dale Metzger, Jersey Shore, Francis D. Marrazzo III and his wife Christine M. Marrazzo, Blackwell; grandchildren, Cydney C. Marshall and her husband Jordan Marshall,Bellevue, Neb., Domenick Marrazzo IV, Blackwell, Anthony J. Marrazzo, Blackwell; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Iris Marshall,Bellevue, Neb.; sisters Constance Marousky, Gainesville, Fla., JoAnn Rettinger and her husband James Rettinger, Rocky River, Ohio, Karen Metzger and her husband Brad Metzger, Hiawassee, Ga.; six nieces and three nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the current health crisis, any services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

