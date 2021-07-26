Muncy -- Gail A. Hayes, 78, of Muncy died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born February 20, 1943 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Mary Jane Amsrud. On Dec. 27, 1965 she married Michael J. Hayes, who preceded her in death Apr. 13, 2013. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Gail was a graduate of Aquinas High School, LaCrosse, Wisconsin and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin where she received her bachelor’s degree. She taught sixth grade English at Muncy Elementary School for many years.

Gail was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy. She previously served on the board at the Muncy Public Library. Gail loved reading and doing word search puzzles.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Kerry Hayes, of Doylestown; a daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen Hayes-Donohue and Thomas Donohue, of Williamsport; and two grandsons, David and Adam.

In addition to her parents, she was predecease by two brothers and two sisters.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Gail’s name be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

