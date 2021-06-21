Williamsport -- Gabriell D. "Gabby" Wright, 29, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Born June 13, 1992 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Robert A. Wright, Sr. and Wendy L. (Hart) Najdek, both of Williamsport.

Gabby was a 2010 graduate of Loyalsock Area High School. She worked at Caring for You as a personal care aid. Gabby was a social butterfly and loved being the center of attention. She will be missed by many for her vibrant personality.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her children, Saoj Jones and Nol’ai Price both of Williamsport; maternal grandmother, Barbara Coghlan of Fla.; siblings, Nickole Najdek (Shannon Valenti) of York, Emary Najdek, Jamie Wright, Nitosha Wright and Robert Wright, Jr., all of Williamsport; nine nieces and nephews, Amiyah Wright, Jeremiah Moyle, Gianni, Aleem, Mha’si and Sabree Strickland, Auri Pinkney, Amir Valenti and Krew Wright; two uncles, Victor Wright (Kris) of Williamsport and Greg Hart (Sue) of Mucungie; four aunts, Sue Wright (Ferg) of Williamsport, Kara Minick of Harrisburg, Jeaniene Fellinger of Montoursville and Tammi Melling (John) of Utah.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley Wright and maternal grandfather, Stanley Hart.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Gabby will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wendy Najdek, 1835 Lincoln Drive Williamsport, PA 17701 to help support Saoj and Nol’ai.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

