Williamsport — Gabrella L. “Gay” Brown, 88, of Williamsport transitioned from Earth to Glory on Thursday morning, May 12, 2022.

She was born October 10, 1933; one of seven children to the late Cordi Brown and Joseph Ashley.

An active member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Williamsport, Gay was lovingly known as “Mother of the Church,” being the oldest female member of the congregation. She was very proud of this honor as well as bring named a Deaconess in 2007. In addition to presently serving as President of the Deaconess Board, Gay has been an usher, a member of the Missionary Board, the YMYW Club and the Church Women United of Lycoming County. Her love and trust in God from an early age helped her withstand many trials and challenges throughout her life. Gay was a naturally funny lady who loved the color blue, springtime, playing Bingo with the “senior bunch,” knitting, crossword puzzles, and journaling. In her later years she spent time in Virginia with her children Robert and Gaynella at the beach.

Surviving Gay are her children: Robert of Harrisburg, Pearl of Williamsport, Gaynella and Roberta, both of Norfolk, Virginia; eleven grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; a sister Virday Brown of Williamsport, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Gay was preceded in death by her parents, her long-time companion, Robert Wright; her children Steve, Roger and Loreen; sisters Georgia and Shirley Brown, and brothers Billy Johnson, Walter, and Oliver Brown.

Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 435 Walnut Street, Williamsport on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Conrad Gibson, officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Montoursville.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with final arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.

To plant a tree in memory of Gabrella Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

