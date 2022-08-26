Montoursville — G. William "Bill" Povish, 95, of Montoursville passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.

Born August 11, 1927 in Shamokin, he was the son of Frank Povish and Mary (Groner) Mutschler. He married Mary Lee Rauch on December 6, 1947 and shared 72 years of marriage.

Bill was a longtime member of the Picture Rocks United Methodist Church. He was very active within the church, serving on several boards and as a member of the choir. He enjoyed hunting, long walks in the woods, and working outside. After retiring, Bill worked for several of the local automotive dealerships delivering automobiles to dealerships throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding states. He also enjoyed many long distance bus trips with his wife Mary Lee and their travel group.

Bill is survived by a daughter, Karen Povish of Montoursville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife Mary Lee, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Povish; three sisters, Catherine Harstead, Irene Miller, and Martha Taylor; and his stepfather, Herman Mutschler.

Funeral Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor William J. Danis officiating. Friends may call from 3 - 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Picture Rocks UMC Box 366 Picture Rocks, PA 17762, att: Shirley Glidewell.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

