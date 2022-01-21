Williamsport -- G. Maxine Weinhardt, 86, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at The Williamsport Home surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gary G. Weinhardt, on April 27, 2009.

Born Aug. 10, 1935 in Sinnemahoning, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Gladys (Summerson) Bailey.

Maxine was a graduate of Cameron County High School and received her nursing degree from Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. She began working at the Williamsport Hospital and later retired from the former Lysock View Community Home.

Maxine was a member of the former Church of the Savior Lutheran and was currently a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, feeding the birds and watching Penn State University and Pittsburgh Steelers football. Most of all she loved and cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving are three daughters Linda M. Younes of Allentown, Lori M. March (Greg) of Driftwood, and Kimberly M. Smith of Williamsport; a son Marc A. Weinhardt (Trishia) of Laporte; eight grandchildren Kristen, Julie (Joshua), Matthew (Kayla), Nicholas, Morgan, Bethany, Madison, and Makenzie; a great-granddaughter Maya; and two sister-in-laws Louise Weinhardt of Williamsport and Sally Bailey of Driftwood.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Percy Joe Bailey; a sister Ella Mae Gribble; and son-in-law Joseph Mark Younes.

A funeral service to honor the life of Maxine will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport, with Vicar Carol Johnson officiating. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service at Sanders Mortuary.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Maxine’s name to the Redeemer Lutheran Church 1101 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of donor’s choice.

