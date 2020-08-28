Muncy -- G. Lynn Poust, 83, of Muncy passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born July 4, 1937 in Muncy, he was the son of the late DeLa and Mary (Stoltz ) Poust.

On June 12, 1960 he married the former Doris Whipple, who survives. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Lynn was a 1955 graduate of Muncy High School. He was a 1959 graduate of Lycoming College with a B.S. degree in History and Sociology and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. In 1966, Lynn earned a Master in Education degree from Bloomsburg University.

In 1959 he began his career in education teaching at Sunbury Jr. High School. Lynn continued his teaching career at Muncy High School, where he taught for 34 years, retiring in 1993. While at Muncy he served as assistant wrestling coach from 1963 – 1973. Lynn also served as advisor of the National Honor Society and advisor for the school’s class of 1970.

A lifetime member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy, he served on the church council and ministerial search committees.

Lynn supported his community by serving on the town council and was a member of the Muncy Lodge #299, F & AM. He was a coach for several Little League teams and was a member of the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame.

He enjoyed his time during retirement playing golf and was a member of the Turbot Hills Golf Club retirees league. Lynn was an avid fan of Penn State football.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Lance G. and Petrinia Poust, of Hughesville and their children, Ethan and Sophia Poust; and a daughter and son-in-law, Erin P. and Andrew C. Kimmel, of Shelocta, Pa. and their children, Ben and Emily Kimmel.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11:15 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Chris Raiford, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will be held privately in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Lynn’s name be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.