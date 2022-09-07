Williamsport — G. Diane (Stahlnecker) Murray, 90, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Williamsport Home.

She was married to the late Edward G. Murray for 39 years at the time of his death in 2005.

Diane was born on February 26, 1932 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Grover S. and Grace (Fisher) Stahlnecker. She graduated from Williamsport High School and had worked at AT&T for 36 years at the time of her retirement in 1987. Diane was a member of the New Covenant United Church of Christ, Democratic Club, Telephone Pioneers, and the Community Arts Center. She volunteered at the Valley View Nursing Home. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, bridge, golfing, traveling, gardening, and watching movies.

Diane is survived by her sister Doris Williams of Lewisburg and one nephew. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers; Donald G. and John David Stahlnecker.

The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. The Reverend Bradley A. Walmer will officiate the service.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

