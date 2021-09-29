Williamsport -- Freeda M. (Gohl) Yorke, 91, of Williamsport passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Gatehouse, surrounded by her family.

She was married to the late Donald V. Yorke who passed away on June 6, 2007. They had shared 59 years as husband and wife.

Freeda was born on September 7, 1930 in Salladasburg and was the daughter of the late Melvin and Alice (Fessler) Gohl. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1948. Freeda was a member of Anthony Baptist Church and enjoyed music, reading and feeding the animals at her home. Most of all, her family was everything.

She is survived by one son; Peter M. Yorke (Connie Welshans) of Roaring Spring, two daughters; Bonnie L. Delker (Ronald) of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Darlene A. Rodgers (Ralph) of Williamsport, seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Kenneth Gohl, two sisters; Wanda Fox and Jane Watts and one grandson; Jonathan Yorke.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10 – 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. The Reverend Jerry Cline will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Salladasburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health, The Gate House, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

