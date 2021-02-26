Williamsport -- Frederick W. "Fred" Pars, 88, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Virginia S. "Ginny" (Sheela) Pars and son Michael Pars.

Born February 3, 1933 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Howard R. and Evalyn R. (May) Pars.

Fred was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church and the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County Honor Guard. He was a 30 year member of the Lycoming Creek Lions Club where he served as past president in 2002, was the club secretary from 2007-2012 was recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow recipient and a Lions of Pennsylvania Fellow recipient.

Surviving are his children Richard Pars (Amy), of South Williamsport, Mary Hartzel (Dana), of Williamsport, and Melanie Huynh (Khang), of South Williamsport; four grandchildren Anika and Talyn Huynh and Malachi and Mara Pars. He also leaves behind his beloved cat Elsie, with whom he spent most of his time.

Fred's greatest joy in life was being Pop Pop to his adoring grandchildren and most of their friends. He was known as Pop Pop to them all. It was a true blessing to have such a special father and grandfather who enriched our lives greatly.

A funeral service to honor the life of Fred will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 3232, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

