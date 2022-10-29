Proctor — Frederick L. Peet, 91, of Proctor passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at home.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Evelyn M. (Williamson) Peet on May 5, 2018.

Born July 3, 1931 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Rodney and Almeda (Haight) Peet.

Fred was a graduate of Montoursville High School class of 1950 and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a quality control leader at Wood Parts and retired from Thermacore overhead door company in 2015. Fred and his wife Evelyn were life members of Hoffman United Methodist Church.

Fred was a man who could make conversations with anyone, anywhere he went. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed country living. Often, he could be found loving on cats and dogs, and enjoying the wildlife in his backyard.

Surviving is a daughter, Valerie L. Brown of Proctor; three grandchildren, Avery Snyder, Skylar Snyder, and Edward Brown III; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by three siblings, Allen, James, and Marie.

A funeral service to honor the life of Frederick will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Barbours Cemetery, Plunketts Creek Township. A time of visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at Sanders.

Memorial donations in Fred’s name may be made to Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County P.O. Box 3232, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Fred’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

