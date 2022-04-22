Williamsport -- Frederick L. Dincher, 88, of Bastress Twp. passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Fred was born in Williamsport on Jan 9, 1934, a son of Leonard B. and Esther B. (Eck) Dincher.

He was a 1952 graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School. From 1952 until 1956, he served in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant and continuing from 1956 until 1960 in the reserves.

Fred was a member of Immaculate Conception of the BVM Church, a lifetime member of Schwartzwald Hunting Club, Red Run Rod & Gun Club, the Duboistown V.F.W. 7863. He was also a member of the Jersey Shore American Legion Post 36 and the Newberry Polish Club.

His first job in the family business (Dincher’s Meat Market) began his lifelong love of butchering. You could always find him at a local butchering sharing his knowledge of the trade with the guys! Fred retired from The Grit Publishing Company.

Fred enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, and spending quality time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia A. (Novak) Dincher; 6 daughters, Lori (Denny) Rauch, Carla Plocinski, Sue (John) Hilsher, Joni (Dave) Hale, Esther (Randy) Lorson, and Beth(Tony) Kowalski; 11 grandchildren, Mike and Kyle Rauch, Nicole Kehoe, Christine Plocinski, Andree Korotun, Samantha Hilsher, Amanda Pauling, Gabrielle, Levi, and Wyatt Lorson, and Taylor Kowalski; 14 Great-Grandchildren; and sister, Jean Deitrick.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Mike; sister Charlene Glunk; and son-in-law, Kevin Plocinski.

The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, April 24, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Rd., Williamsport PA 17702, with Father Kozen officiating and burial to follow at Immaculate Conception cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Immaculate Conception Church, or the Nisbet 101 Fire Company, 166 W Village Dr, Nisbet, PA 17702.

To sign a register book or share a memory please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

