Williamsport, Pa. — Frederick G. "Fred" Sommer, 85, of Williamsport passed from this world into his eternal heavenly home on Thursday, March 2, 2023 and now lives with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born March 14, 1937 in Delmar Twp., he was a son of the late Fred H. and Anna M. (Van Order) Sommer.

Fred was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and worked as a self-employed painting contractor all his life.

He believed in eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ, absolutely apart from the works of religious doings and religion itself. He loved his daughters, his sons-in-law, his grandsons, and his three granddaughters. He missed his wife.

Fred loved music and playing his guitar. He was a prolific songwriter, and often sang his songs for his daughters, which they loved. He loved America and the freedoms she grants. He loved poetry, steam engine trains, and planes.

Surviving are his three daughters, Cheryl R. Palko (Michael) of Mifflinburg, Julie A. Maneval (Craig), of Montgomery, and Elizabeth A. Koch (Raymond), of Watsontown; five grandchildren, Dustin Maneval, Joel Kimble, Grace Maneval, Ava Maneval, and Natalie Palko; two great-grandchildren, Dexter and Daphne; and a brother, Paul J. Sommer of Williamsport.

Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife of 19 years, Eleanor R. (Landon) Sommer; a brother, Lynn W. Sommer; and two sisters, Deloris M. Summer and Faith J. Calhoun.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Montoursville Cemetery.

"Come unto me all you that labor and are heavy burdened and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28.

