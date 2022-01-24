Williamsport -- Frederick F. McLaughlin, 82, of Williamsport passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday January 18th, 2022.

Born at home in Wilkes-Barre on December 10, 1939, he was the son of the late Frederick A. and Catherine McLaughlin.

On November 30, 1963, he married his beautiful bride, Geraldine Ourilla McLaughlin. They celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Fred was a 1957 graduate of Hanover High School, where he played football and was voted senior class best dancer.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 3 years.

He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad/Conrail for 26 years, he then retired as a car salesman from Blaise Alexander in 2002.

Fred was a long-time parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church. He was an active member for many years at the Keystone League and the Young Men’s Republican Club.

He was very active in Loyalsock Baseball. He was the vice president of the Senior League. He coached and managed for many years in Little League, where his teams won many championships. He was one of the first coaches of Loyalsock High School Baseball at its inception.

Fred enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and Notre Dame.

Fred is survived by his wife, Geraldine, his sons; Fred (Barb) of South Williamsport, Steve (Jodi) of Loyalsock; a sister, Jane Stepanik of Dallas, Pennsylvania, and 8 grandchildren.

Fred will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport, with burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery. His pastor, Rev. John J. Chmil, will officiate.

The family respectfully suggests that memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or at Parkinson.org in Fred’s name.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling services. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



