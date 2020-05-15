Cogan Station -- Frederick E. “Rick” Tobias, 78, of Cogan Station passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at AristaCare at Loyalsock.

Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Connie (DeWitt) Tobias.

Born January 26, 1941 in Chester, he was a son of the late Elwood B. and Gertrude A. (Hallman) Tobias.

Rick was a graduate of Penncrest High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an active member of Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and past trustee. Rick owned and operated Susquehanna Marine on Lycoming Creek Road and worked multiple jobs until his retirement. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, boating and relished on any time spent outdoors, especially with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Frederick “Ricky” Tobias (Ann), of Mobile, Alabama, Lisa Callaghan (Greg), of Mobile, Aabama, Robert F. Tobias (Jo Ann), of Cogan Station, Jessica Tobias of Dallas, Texas, and Nathan Tobias (Terra), of Williamsport; his sister Adele B. Lynch (Ray), of Palm Bay, Florida; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins and family members from across the country.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions in Rick’s name be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre PA , 18740.

A memorial service to honor the life of Rick will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Rick’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.