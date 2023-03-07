Williamsport, Pa. — Frederick E. “Fred” Mowery, 82, of Williamsport went to heaven to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Born in Bellefonte on May 25, 1940, he was the oldest of three children of the late Roy and Silvia (Salzman) Mowery. Fred graduated from Williamsport High School in 1958 and attended Williamsport Area Community College. He formerly owned Williamsport Christian Bookstore and was retired from Wyrope. Fred was a laborer of God, deeply devoted to serving Christ. He was known to share the Gospel, pass out Christian tracts, and tell everyone about Jesus. He was saved by “The Roman Road” and was a member of The Gideons International and Hillview Baptist Church.

Surviving are his four children, Debi, Charles “Chuck” Mowery, Julia Freeman (John), and Michelle Hall (Mark); one sister, Mariadda Worth, and four grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his wife, Clara L. (Knapp) Mowery, and one sister.

Funeral services to honor Fred’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Fred’s name to Hillview Baptist Church, 40 Hillview Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Fred’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

