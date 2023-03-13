Lock Haven, Pa. — Frederick C. Weaver, 86, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Haven Place.

Born March 10, 1937 in Salona, he was a son of the late Clyde and Hilda Rupert Weaver.

For most of his life, he was employed as a truck driver.

Fred was married to the former Dorothy Snavely, who preceded him in death in 2016.

He enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are two sons, Clyde (Carol) Weaver and Ronald (Rosemary) Snavely, both of Mill Hall; a brother, Richard Weaver of Blanchard; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Dorothy Weaver, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Jean Weaver and two brothers, Walter and Charles A. Weaver.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Haven Place through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Weaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.