Williamsport -- Frederick C. “Fred” Carl, 99, of Fayetteville, West Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Beckley VA Medical Center.

Born September 23, 1921 in Cogan House, he was a son of the late Elmer D. and Jennie (Hepler) Carl.

Fred proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II. He attended two years of college and retired after many years working as a treasurer and finance officer at Martin’s Furniture in Oak Hill.

He was a 70 year member and 32nd Degree mason of F. & A. M. Ivy Lodge #397 and was also a member of the Scottish and York Rite. Fred immensely enjoyed woodworking, creating gorgeous clocks and handmade furniture pieces throughout his life. He will be remembered for his kind heart, friendly personality and love for his family, friends and animals.

Surviving are two step sons, Robert Martin and William Martin, both of Florida; a sister, Sarah Jane Keiser, of Mt. Joy; a nephew, Douglas L. Carl, of Springfield, Virginia; niece, Christine Hilner (Ivan), of Williamsport; several great nieces and nephews; a beloved cat, Jewelle and his wonderful neighbors in Fayetteville West Virginia.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Lea (Luzander) Martin Carl; a brother, Elwood Carl and a sister, Virginia M. Carl.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A masonic service to honor the life of Fred will be held at 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines visitors are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Fred was a giving man who would help anyone in need. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions in his name be made to a charity of one’s choice.

