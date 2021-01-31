Williamsport -- Frederick C. Fischer, 90, entered God’s heavenly kingdom on January 29, 2021, surrounded at home by his loving wife and all his children.

Born on January 28, 1931, Fred was raised in Williamsport and the surrounding area. He was a son of the late John H. and Audrey Fischer. A lifetime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Fred served as an usher, a commentator, and a funeral server. He was also a lifetime member of the Gesang Verein Harmonia for more than 60 years, serving as the treasurer for 35 years and singing in the Harmonia Chorus.

Fred, also known as Pop Pop to his grandchildren, treasured spending time with his family. He particularly enjoyed hearing his children and grandchildren sing at family gatherings. He was a quiet, kind, gentle man with a quick wit that put a smile on the faces of anyone in his presence. The annual Fischer Reunion was always a true joy for him to be able to spend quality time with his siblings and enjoy watching the family grow. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and playing cards with his family and friends. Fred’s love for sports was evident as he always looked forward to cheering on his favorite Penn State football and basketball teams.

Fred served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1953 as a Telecommunications Specialist and was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County. Upon discharge, he worked at C.A. Reed Paper Products Company as a laborer in the printing department until his retirement when the plant closed. He also worked as a butcher at the Grower’s Market House for his father-in-law and later at Tony’s Deli for many years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Billie Lou (Wilfredine Stoke) Fischer; sons, Frederick of Williamsport; Daniel (Maureen) of Ohio; Douglas (Christine) of Williamsport; James (Gina) of Texas; daughters Julie (Robert) Fagan of Pittsburgh; Ellen Schirmer of Williamsport; Judith (Keith) Ruhl of Williamsport; and Peg (Chris) Bird of South Williamsport; along with 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Mary McFadden and Jeanne Boroch, and brother Donald (Joan) of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his brothers Herman, Robert, John, Ray, Joe, and sister Audrey (Sis). In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Frederick’s name be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or The Gatehouse Hospice Unit.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. In keeping with CDC guidelines, a mask will be required. A private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or to share a memory.