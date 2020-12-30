Williamsport -- Frederick B. Cupp, 91, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 28, 2020 at ManorCare South.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Ingrham) Cupp, whom he married on May 20, 1955.

Fred was born October 26, 1929 in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, the son of Clarence and Gladys B. (Barton) Cupp.

Fred was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He worked as an electrical engineer at General Dynamics, EdMac, and Redcom Laboratories Rochester, New York. He retired in 1997 and moved back to the Williamsport area. Fred was an active church member where he was a deacon, served in the music department, and part of the bus ministry. He served at Memorial Baptist Church and Hillview Baptist Church in his retirement. For hobbies, Fred enjoyed trains, and was a HAM radio operator with call sign W2DUC.

In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons Calvin Charles Cupp (Irene) and Alan Frederick Cupp (Robin) both of Rochester, N.Y., and two grandsons Randall Nathan and Alan Michael Cupp.

A private graveside service will be held in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

A public memorial will be held once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Memorial contributions in Fred’s name can be sent to Hillview Baptist Church 40 Hillview Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.