Dushore -- Frederick Askew, 78, formerly of Mehoopany, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born April 4, 1942 in Plymouth, he was a son of the late Leroy W. and Evelyn (Puff) Askew.

Frederick was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Class of 1961. Following his graduation, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Frederick was employed at P&G for over 26 years and in his free time he loved bowling, shooting darts, woodcrafts, and playing cards with his family.

Surviving are six daughters, Judy E. (Dale) Kingston of Mehoopany, Tammy J. (Danny) Weakland of Dushore, Lynn K. (Tom) Grippo of Towanda, Chrissy J. Askew Harvey of Sugar Run, Carrie B. (Bruce Stankis) Myers of Mehoopany, and April M. (Mike) Jayne of S.C.; a son, Walter F. (Lucianna) Askew of New Albany; 21 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Frederick was preceded in death by four brothers, Bobby Askew, Kenny Askew, Wesley Askew and Jimmy Askew; two sisters, Doris Meyers and Joan Haas; a granddaughter, Nancy Kingston; and a grandson, Daniel Mosier.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.