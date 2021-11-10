Williamsport -- Freddie James Lee, Jr., 58, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was married to the former Debra E. (Adams), who survives, and they have shared 32 years of marriage.

Freddie was born in Hughes, Arkansas on March 26, 1963 and was the son of Vera Mae (Lee) of Williamsport and the late Freddie James Eason. He graduated from Loyalsock High School in 1981. He had worked in the road/bridge construction business and then owned and operated FJL Towing. Freddie enjoyed working out, fitness, walking and taking his grandbaby to the park.

In addition to his wife and mother, Freddie is survived by two sons; Tristan L. Lee Schlachter (Andrew) of Williamsport and Freddy J. Lee Thompson of Pittsburgh, one daughter; Taquoia L. Lee of Williamsport, one granddaughter; Tianni R. Andrews, three brothers; James Lee of Raleigh, NC, Linton Hooper of Atlanta, Georgia and Johnny Gordon of Raleigh, N.C. and one sister; Brenda Lee-Forbes of Wendell, N.C. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother; Ronald Lee.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held in the future at the convenience of the family.

