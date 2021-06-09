Watsontown -- Freda Elizabeth Albright, 86, of Watsontown died Monday, June 7, 2021 at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born November 13, 1934 in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Schell) Albright.

Freda worked for many years at the former Montgomery Mills and JPM Industries.

She enjoyed puzzles and playing bingo.

She is survived by her daughter, Rose Petroff, of Lewistown; brother, Dale Albright, of Florida; two grandchildren, Erin and Nicholas Petroff; and great-grandson, Evan Goss.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

Private interment will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.

