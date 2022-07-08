Montgomery — Freda E. Wise, 84, of Montgomery passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.
Born November 3, 1937 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Harry and the late Laura (Fenstermacher) Miller. Her husband of 52 years, Stephen Wise, preceded her in death in January 2, 2011.
Freda loved her family. She enjoyed family gatherings, camping, the outdoors, crafting, and gardening.
Surviving is two daughters, Linda (Dennis) Miller of Montgomery, and Amy (Timothy) Lupold of Muncy; a son, John (Cheryl) Wise of Waterport, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Christina, Lloyd, Katie, Tad, Josh, Seth, and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Freda was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Hecknauer.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 8 at St. John Lutheran "Brick" Church, 196 Brick Church Road Montgomery, with Pastor James L. Girven officiating. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park.
In Freda's memory, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Brick Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.