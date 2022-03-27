Muncy -- Freda A. Shaner, 96, a resident of Muncy, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Freda lived in her home independently until the day she passed.

Born in Unityville, Lycoming County on October 31, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Hurley and Julia (Reese) Trivelpiece. Freda was the wife of Robert “Bob” Shaner, who preceded her in death on June 19, 2017.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her Great Grandchildren. She spent of a lot of her time working on puzzles. Although she was 96, she enjoyed using FaceTime with her family as a way of keeping in touch. In addition, she enjoyed playing Rummikub with family and friends while more often than not, winning. She was a charter member of the Grace Baptist Church at Muncy.

Freda is survived by three children, Dean R. (Karen) Shaner, of Mechanicsburg, Gloria J. Robbins of Millville, and Nancy Sue (Steve) Fazio of West Paterson, N.J. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to being preceded in death by her husband, Bob Shaner, Freda was preceded in death by an infant daughter; a son-in-law, Max Robbins; seven brothers, and six sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted from the Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with Rev. Dr. Charles Teffeteller, her pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the Whitehall Cemetery, Danville. A viewing for friends will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.



