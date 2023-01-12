Watsontown, Pa. — Fred M. Younger, 78, of Watsontown passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport.

Born August 16, 1944 in Muncy, he was a son of George H. Younger and Dorothy M. (Neitz) Younger. On August 3, 1968, he married the former Rita B. (Spring) and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. In 1962, he graduated from Montgomery High School and later graduated in 1969 with an associate's degree in Business/Accounting from the former Williamsport Area Community College.

On July 26, 1962, Fred enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a third-class radioman in the Vietnam war. He served his country faithfully until his honorable discharge as a Petty Officer Third Class on July 25, 1968. Frederick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed watching Penn State sporting events, reading historical and biographical books, gardening, playing blackjack, and enjoyed many vacations with family and close friends. He had a great sense of humor and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Fred was an active member of the American Legion Post 251 Montgomery. He was employed for over 30 years as a controller with Thor Industries in Middleburg until his retirement in 2008.

He is survived by his wife Rita B. Younger of Watsontown; three children, Renae T. Chrismer, Travis C. (Melissa Bailey) Younger both of Milton and Mitchell C. (Harold Post) Younger, of Watsontown; seven grandchildren, Kylee Younger, Natalie Rowe, Sydney Bailey, Carter Bailey , Jaxon Younger, Madison Younger and Axel Younger; brother, Robert (Ruth) Younger of Watsontown; three sisters, June Snyder of Montgomery, Sharon Younger of Montgomery, and Kathy Munson of Williamsport.

Fred was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Younger and a sister, Beatrice Cooper.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville with Rev. David Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Muncy Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 13 at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

