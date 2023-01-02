Montgomery, Pa. — Fred F. Murray, 85, Formerly of Elimsport Rd., Montgomery, and most recently of Milton, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born November 13, 1937 in Turbotville, he was a son of the late Carroll and Helen (Keener) Murray. On November 14, 1959, he married the former JoAnn Page, who survives. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Fred was a 1955 graduate of Montgomery High School. He retired in 1992 after 25 years working as a lineman for PPL.

Fred was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church where he previously served on church council. He was an active member, and past master, of the Eagle Grange #1, Montgomery, and a member for over 50 years of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge #401 and Scottish Rite, Williamsport.

Fred was a former 4-H leader and enjoyed crop farming, mowing grass, hunting, and playing cards.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Donald (Jackie) Murray, and Todd Murray, all of Montgomery; one daughter, Monica (David) Reynolds, of Milton; one sister, Irene Nonemaker, of Milton; three grandchildren, Andrew Finck, Erica Finck and Jason (Kelli) Finck; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Gage; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Lester Murray; and two sisters, Doris Drick and Marie Kennedy.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 4 at St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Rt. 405, Montgomery, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with his minister, James Girven, officiating. A Masonic Service will be held at 9:45 a.m. prior to the visitation.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Fred’s memory be made to St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Rd., Montgomery, PA 17752.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Murray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

