Linden, Pa. — Fred C. Collister, 81, of Linden passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.

Born July 28, 1941 in Roaring Branch, he was a son of the late Walter H. and Mary E. (Vroman) Collister.

Fred proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia A. (Greenabaum) Collister; three children, Stella Stroble (Mark), Jeanette Auman (Eric), and Fred Walter Collister (Starr); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Shirley Correll, William Collister (Sally) and Sharon Benson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings, Francis and Walter “Carl” Collister.

Burial will be held in Union Cemetery, Liberty.

Memorial donations in Fred’s name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter , 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

