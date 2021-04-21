Williamsport -- Franklyn A. "Frank" Price, 74, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Cynthia Ann (Spotts) Price on October 26, 2016.

Born May 4, 1946 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Frank F. and Eleanor M. (Fogelman) Price.

Frank was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. He was a member of New Life Church, Pennsdale. He retired in 2011 after 39 years working at Smurfit-Stone Container and was a member of the Paper Workers Union where he served as past president. He enjoyed exercising daily, loved to travel, and liked crossing things off his bucket list.

Surviving are two sons, Michael A. Price (Michelle), of Williamsport, and Franklyn A. Price (Ricki), of Muncy; three grandchildren, Malachi (Mary), Mitchell and Michaela Price; and a sister, Eleanor K. Price of Connecticut.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew C. Price on September 7, 2020, a daughter-in-law, Gail S. Price, and a sister, Sharon Pedokus.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at New Life Church, 1006 Village Road, Pennsdale, with the Rev. Robert Lauver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to New Life Church, 1006 Village Road, Pennsdale, PA 17756. Donations may also be made online.

