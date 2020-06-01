Loyalsock -- Franklin T. Ulman, 92, a longtime resident of Loyalsock Township, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He was a loving father, local businessman, and train enthusiast who will be greatly missed.

Frank was born in Williamsport on August 4, 1927, a son of Howard L. Sr. and Frances (Thrall) Ulman. He graduated from Williamsport High School and was a WWll veteran who served in Germany.

After graduating from Susquehanna University, Frank went to work for Ulman’s Mens Clothing Store, a family-owned fine menswear business founded in 1840 and closed due to a fire on Pine Street in January of 1980. Being a railroad buff, he then found his dream job working for Bowser Manufacturing/English Model Railroad making and selling model trains. Here he formed many lasting relationships with others who shared his love of trains.

Frank loved his Tuesday train meets with the guys, and his dinners at the Wheel Inn where he was a member. He was a volunteer at the Bucksgahuda and Western Railroad Company, a 2-foot gauge railroad in St. Marys, Pa., where he loved family and community days and working on the railroad.

Frank was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 1 and a life member of the Thomas T. Taber Museum where he was on the train committee. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Live Steamers.

His wife of 58 years, the former Phyllis Myers, died May 28, 2013.

Surviving are his son, Richard F. of Loyalsock Twp.; daughter Diane U. (William D.) Bryson of Easton; son Steven E. Ulman of York; two grandchildren, William U. Bryson and Emily K. Bryson.

In addition to his parents and wife, his brother Howard L. Ulman Jr., preceded him in death.

A private family graveside service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery. Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Frank’s name be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or to the Thomas T. Taber Museum, both of the city of Williamsport.