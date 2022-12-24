Lock Haven, Pa. — Franklin R. Butler, 70, of West Park St., Lock Haven passed away at home on December 22, 2022.

He was born in Lock Haven on October 14, 1952, to Orean J. and Lois Perry Butler.

He was a graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had worked at Champion Parts & Rebuilders and retired from First Quality.

Frank was united in marriage to the former Judy Geyer on January 20, 1977. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, ice fishing, going to camp, and spending time with family.

In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by one son; Toby Butler of Lock Haven, two daughters; Sara (Jeremy) Fronk of Lock Haven, Cristy (Jeremy) Getgen of Jersey Shore, one brother; Oren (Ilene) Butler of Williamsport, two sisters Bonnie Brush of Bellefonte and Shirley Ilgen of Loganton, five grandchildren; Zackary Fronk, Seth Fronk, Arianna Doan Butler, Adrian Getgen and Jaxson Getgen, along with many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister; Sandy Cryder, brothers; Tom and Fred Dick, and a fatherly figure, Carl Dick.

Services for Franklin R. Butler will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 5 p.m. until time of service.

Memorials in Franks name can be made to Citizens Hose Company, 415 Bellefonte Ave. Lock Haven, Pa.

Online thoughts and memorials can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

