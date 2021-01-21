Watsontown -- Franklin M. Dyer, 85, of Watsontown, passed away on January 18, 2021 at Riverwoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg.

Born May 4, 1935 in Turbotville, he was the son of the late Walter and Rachel E. (Dye) Dyer. On May 30, 1979 he married to the former Sherry L. Sheatler and together they celebrated 41 years of marriage.

Franklin was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School. He worked for Tampela Power in Williamsport for over 20 years retiring in 1994. He also worked for the Watsontown Borough and Kidron in Montgomery.

He was a social member of the Watsontown American Legion Post 323. Franklin enjoyed hunting, Nascar, and was a drag racer.

In addition to his wife Sherry, he is survived by his three sons: Franklin Dyer Jr. and his wife Tammy, of Watsontown, Ronnie Dyer, of Allenwood, and Ricky Dyer and his wife Lori, of Turbotville; one step-son: Todd Reeser, of Watsontown; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother: Roy Dyer and his wife Deb, of Milton; one sister: Marie Scholl, of Milton; and extended family Lori and Tony Day, of White Deer.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, William Raymond Dyer and Myron Dyer.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

