Williamsport -- Franklin E. Weaver, 85, of Williamsport died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Rose View Center.

Born September 10, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John D. and Helen (Guisewite) Weaver. He and his wife, the former Mildred Austin, were married 15 years before her death July 12, 2008.

Franklin served honorably with the National Guard for over 10 years. He previously worked at Eureka Paper Products for 31 years and at Alcan Cable for 20 years, where he started his employment loading trucks and retired as a jockey.

He was a member of the First Church of Christ Disciples, Williamsport.

Franklin enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are a son, Richard R. Weaver, of Williamsport; a step daughter, Donna Meczywor, and her husband Walter, of Shippensburg; three brothers, Richard R. Weaver and his wife, Virginia, Larry Weaver and his wife, Ciman and Jerry Weaver, all of Williamsport; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Ida; a granddaughter, Vanessa; two brothers, Jesse and Carl Weaver; and three sisters, Shirley Guthrie, Martha Fritz and Irene Lewis.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, January 31 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy, with Pastor Tammey Aichner officiating.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Franklin’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or online at www.diabetes.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

