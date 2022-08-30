Unityville — Franklin A. Poust, Sr., 84, of Unityville passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Manor Care North of Williamsport.

Born March 20, 1938 in Danville, he was the son of Alvin and Margaret (Baylor) Poust. Frank married Ruth Temple on January 11, 1958 and shared 64 years of marriage.

Frank graduated from Hughesville High School in 1956. Currently Frank was a member of St. Marks Community Church of Lairdsville and a former member of Salem United Methodist Church and Picture Rocks United Methodist Church. He was a self-employed construction worker who also worked at Hughesville High School, Lezzer Lumber, Buck Lumber, and the Country Store. He was a member of Picture Rocks Lions Club, Canusarago Grange #27, Lycoming County Grange #28, Masonic Lodge #299 and the Little Gap Hunting Camp. For many years Frank also coached little league.

Frank is survived by his wife Ruth; Susan (J. B.) Mullen of Dushore, Franklin (Sherry) Poust, Jr. of Lewisburg, K. Wayne (Shari) Poust of Montoursville, David (Robin) Poust of Stevensville, Maryland; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Poust of Hughesville; a sister, Mary Ann Poust of Dover, Pa.; two brothers, Thomas Poust of Williamsport, Dale Poust of Danville; 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Steven Poust on April 28, 2012; three sisters, Betty Poust, Virginia Fry, Helen Winder, and by two brothers, Daniel and Kenneth Poust.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 2 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor David Harman officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery of Unityville. Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to be made to St. Marks Community Church 6456 State Rt. 118, Lairdsville, PA, 17742-0095.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

