Lock Haven -- Franklin D. Grassmier, 85, of 75 N. Jones St. Lock Haven passed away May 12, 2020 at the Susque-View Home where he had resided since October.

Frank was born in Bellefonte, Pa. on December 2, 1934 to Mark and Margaret Nestlerode Grassmier. He was united in marriage April 2, 1965 to Patricia Rachau Grassmier, who survives.

Mr. Grassmier was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, having obtained the National Defense Service Medal. He worked for and retired from the Clinton Paper Company in Lock Haven and had been a member of the Castanea Fire Company.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two step daughters; Kathy (Kenneth) Timberlake and Kimberly (Thomas) Saar and one step son; Rick (Lori) Brickley and several grand and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers; Clyde (Jim) Grassmier and Robert (Bob) Grassmier.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangement are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC 121 W.. Main St. Lock Haven, PA

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon facebook page.