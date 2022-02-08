Williamsport -- Frank L. Morse, 87, of Williamsport died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born January 12, 1935 in Canton, he was a son of the late Guy F. and Eliza A. Bassett Morse and step son of the late Harry Baker.

Frank was a graduate of Canton High School and Lycoming College.

Frank was a chemist for over 40 years at Lonza Inc. and retired in 1995. He was a member of St. John-Newberry United Methodist Church where he served as chairman for the administrative council for many years. Frank enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edna J. (Confer) Morse; children, Frank L. Morse, Jr. (Pam) of Jersey Shore, Ray E. Morse of Williamsport, Dennis J. Morse (Lori) of Cogan Station and Jane M. Morse of Georgia; brothers, Harry L. Baker and David R. Baker of Towanda; grandchildren, Matthew Morse, Candi Moraski, Andrew Morse, Tyler Morse and Brian Morse; eight great grandchildren with one on the way.

A funeral service to honor the life of Frank will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. with Rev. Dr. Lenore Hosier officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service

Interment will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to St. John-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



