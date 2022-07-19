Montoursville — If you can measure a man based on his love and devotion to his family, Frank L. Huff of Montoursville - a man of medium build in his cancer-free years - was a giant.

Frank gave everything he had in all he did. As far as we're concerned, he had cancer beaten, but it didn't fight fair. He went peacefully to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on July 14, 2022 at the age of 73.

Born on July 23, 1948 in East Smithfield, Pa., Frank's parents, the late Alfred and Alice Huff of Forksville - a farmer and a teacher, respectively - instilled in their son a love of hard work and constant curiosity. He was interested in learning all subject matters, especially those included in museum displays, much to his young kids' chagrin.

He is survived by his six siblings, Deborah McCabe, William Huff, Ethel Tarcza, Stephen Huff, Rebecca Steele and Darrell Huff, and a sister-in-law, Carol Jones.

Frank loved farming throughout his life, especially during his teenage years while under the guidance of his uncle and aunt, William Hart and Janet Bunn Hart, at High Hart Farm in Estella. Their children, Jeff Hart, Jennifer Stabley, Julie Witmer, and Jon Hart, were more like siblings than cousins to Frank.

He is also survived by his cousin and lifelong best friend Robert Mitteer of Nisbet, with whom he spent days on the farm, racing muscle cars, and sharing construction job experiences.

He graduated from Sullivan County High School in 1966, and then earned an Electrical Construction Technology degree from Williamsport Area Community College in 1969.

Frank delighted, although he would never admit it, when his stamina would put those half his age to shame. He worked as an electrical superintendent for TurnKey Electric until he was 72 years old, supervising various electrical contracting jobs in the greater Susquehanna Valley, including Little League's Volunteer and Lamade Stadiums, Williamsport Hospital, and Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Frank met the love of his life, Marilyn, the former Marilyn Kay Lundy of Canton, in the summer of 1970. He hid his 1964 GTO from her until he knew her true intentions, but there was no need. Marilyn quickly fell for the farm boy with those baby blues.

The two celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. On their wedding day on Jan. 15, 1972, they had only just begun.

Throughout all their years together, Frank made Marilyn feel safe, secure, deeply loved, and cherished. She feels privileged and honored to have built a life with him full of kids, chaos, and unconditional love.

Marilyn often bragged of Frank's hands-on, tender, and patient approach to fathering. He was the first to change all four of his children's diapers after they were born, they all ran to his truck as it pulled into the driveway when he returned home from work, and they were put to bed to him whistling lullabies.

He is survived by his four children, Heather (Brock) Waldron, David Huff, Sandra (Nathan) Trick, and Caleb (Rebecca) Huff. He was preceded in death by his daughter Anna Huff.

Squeals of delight and tickles while he scruffed his facial stubble on his kids' cheeks were replaced with those same squeals and stubble, and the words "Pop Pop!" punctuating playtime with his grandkids in the pool, in the backyard, or on the kitchen floor. Nothing brought him more delight than playing with, and teaching life lessons to, his five grandchildren, Ivy, Quincy, Milo, Emma, and Otto Frank, and two great-grandchildren, Jax and Ireland. He had a look of pride and joy at the thought of holding his next grandbaby that is arriving in October.

Every situation was a learning opportunity with Dad, with the greatest lesson being that "If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right."

Frank shared this mentality while serving as a leader for the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 21 of Montoursville, for 23 years, and helped lead both his sons to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

He also was an AYSO coach and referee for over two decades, attended cross country meets, band performances, soccer games, college move-in days, and 45 years worth of dance recitals, just to name a few. Dad was always there, and we knew we were the lucky ones for it.

Frank instilled in his kids and grandkids a love of nature from days picking huckleberries, hunting, fishing, hiking, sledding, camping, nights building campfires, and stargazing. His family often celebrated the outdoors with him at his favorite place, Monroeton Gun Club near Wheelerville, where he was a member since 1987.

Frank's four children believed in his capabilities at a superhuman level with a certainty that came from years of watching him work harder, longer, and smarter. "Dad can do that" was a phrase confidently claimed often in our home. Whether it was rewiring a house, cooking a four-course brunch for his family, teaching a youth about gun safety, styling his daughters' hair, planting a garden, crossing a bridge over a flooded creek in a '70 Chevy, or baking one of his famous pies, Dad knew and did it all.

He was our rock, our north star - the one who taught us, among so many other things, how to always find our way back home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 21 from 5 - 7 p.m., and Friday, July 22 from 10 - 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water Street, Hughesville.

Memorial contributions in his name can be made to:

BSA Troop 21

Faith United Methodist Church

700 Fairview Drive, Montoursville PA, 17754

Or

The Penn College Foundation, attention to: TurnKey Electric, Inc. Scholarship

One College Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701

