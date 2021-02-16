Bastress -- Frank Klemovitch, 67, of Bastress Township passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport from complications due to liver disease.

Born in Boston, he grew up in upstate New York then relocated to the Wilkes-Barre area.

On July 9, 2014, he met his beloved fiancé, Diane White Sennett, through eHarmony. Together they enjoyed fishing, woodworking, camping and many activities with their longhaired dachshunds. Frank and Diane were devoted to each other. Frank was a kind, loving man with a great sense of humor.

Besides his fiancé, Frank is survived by a son, Frank Klemovitch (Carrie) and grandchildren, Charlie and Anna, a daughter Jennifer Klemovitch (Joe) and grandchildren, Jackson and Steven, Frank's dad, Frank Klemovitch, of Florida, and a sister, DonnaRose Klemovitch of Virginia.

Services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

