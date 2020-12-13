Williamsport -- Frank “Jack” McNaughton, Sr., 93, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Muncy Place Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 23, 1927 in DuBois he was a son of the late Orrin and Daisy (Pittman) McNaughton.

Jack graduated from High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II.

He worked for the Plumbers and Pipefitters, Pullman Power and was a member of the UA Local 520. Jack was also a member of Resurrection Catholic Church.

Jack was an active performing magician since childhood. He was a member of the Society of American Magicians, International Brotherhood of Magicians, and Magicians Alliance of Eastern States. For over 50 years he shared his love of magic with others and brought smiles and laughter to many. He was a devoted family man who loved his children and grandchildren dearly.

Surviving are six children, Donna Rump, Carol Sechler (Lew) all of Montgomery, Linda Lindsey (Mark) of Lilburn, Georgia, Leah Pysher of Hughesville, Sue Farr (Scott) of Linden, and E.G. McNaughton (Lisa) of Williamsport; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David McNaughton of Harrisburg and Samuel McNaughton (Nancy) of DuBois.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Liedl) McNaughton; a son, Frank J. McNaughton, Jr.; siblings, Orrin McNaughton and Myrna Harris; sons-in-law, Bob Pysher and Wilhelm Rump; a granddaughter Vicki McKee; and two great granddaughters Kirsten Sechler and Courtney True.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately with interment in Morningside Cemetery, DuBois.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank 3301 Wahoo Drive Williamsport, PA 17701 or a local food bank of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Jack’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.