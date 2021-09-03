Williamsport -- Frank J. Fedele, 74, of Williamsport passed away on Sept. 1, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Frank was born in Albany, N.Y. on Nov. 6, 1946, a son of the late Louis J. Fedele and Margaret E. Bellott. He was a 1964 graduate of Williamsport High School and went on to earn his Associate Degree. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran

Surviving are his wife, Suzanne M. Revak-Fedele - they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on April 8, 2021 - a brother, Ronald L. Fedele of Muncy and many cousins.

He was the owner of F.J. Fedele Insurance Agency. Frank was multi-talented, he was a published journalist and poet, an artist, his specialty was drawing caricatures. Frank was also a talented actor and vocalist, performing at the Community Theater League and singing with the Susquehanna Valley Choral, the Williamsport Civic Chorus. In addition, he was owner and proprietor of Theatrixs Inc., as well as the founder of Boomer Legends.

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St. Williamsport on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you are unvaccinated, please wear a mask, masks will be available at the door.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport, Saturday, September 4, at 10 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating, followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors.

Frank was a cat lover, so please, in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in Frank’s name to, Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS), 195 Phillips Park Dr., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

