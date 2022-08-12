Lairdsville — Frank E. Fenstermaker, 84, of Lairdsville passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home.

Frank was born October 21, 1937 in Millville, and is the son of the late Chester and the late Anna (Magargel) Fenstermaker. Frank married Victoria Kyle on May 23, 1997 and they shared 25 years of marriage.

Frank was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, spending time at his cabin, listening to bluegrass music, and watching TV with his favorite dog, Petie, on his lap.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria; two stepchildren Heather Stotz (William Ferguson) and James (Heather) Stotz; two daughters, Elizabeth Armstrong and Ellen (Doug) Kepner; nine grandchildren, Kendra and William Ferguson, Jarod Kepner, Jessica and Christopher Armstrong, Piper, Sekota, Makenzie, and Mia Stotz.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Adam Fenstermaker, and by two brothers, Leon and John Fenstermaker.

A memorial service to celebrate Frank's life will be announced at a later date.

In Frank's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Odd Fellows, Brady lodge #116, 28 Brummer Pond Rd., Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

