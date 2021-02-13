Muncy -- Frank D. Foust, 91, a longtime resident of Muncy, died Thursday, February 11, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born November 1, 1929 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Frank and Lula (Confer) Foust. On September 1, 1951 he married the former Mildred L. “Millie” Drumm, who preceded him in death on May 18, 2013. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Frank was a 1948 graduate of Muncy High School, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame in 1998. He worked early in life for the Muncy Bank and Trust Company, and later retired after 36 years working as a draftsman at the former Sprout Waldron, now Andritz, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

Frank was a former member of the Muncy Baptist Church, and more recently, the White Hall Baptist Church, Danville. His faith was a cornerstone of his life as he served in many church committees and volunteered endless hours to projects and maintenance for the church.

Frank may be best known for his love of woodworking. When he wasn’t working on building new cribs, signs, and any other construction projects for the church, he was using his talents to build his former home, including building a patio, finishing the basement and building bookcases in his children’s rooms. He later used his woodworking skills to build grandfather clocks, house signs and more recently, carving comfort birds, which he won numerous awards for.

Frank believed in giving back to the community and lived his life doing so. While his children were young he served in the Muncy High School PTA, Band Parents, was president of Muncy Little League, helped with the Boy Scouts and participated in numerous fund raising operations. He later became very active in Habitat for Humanity, along with his wife.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, volunteer at the Son-Light House, volunteer at the Muncy Valley Hospital and even built the outdoor stage used for the hospital’s fundraising events.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Donald and Candace Foust, of Glenville, New York; one daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Joaquin Heard, of Boyce, Virginia; three grandchildren, twins, Wyatt and Halley Heard, and Andrew Foust; and three great-grandchildren, Ava Heard, and twins, Thomas and Tyson Heard.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Hoffman and Grace Speary.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Muncy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to the White Hall Baptist Church through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory, or mailed to 945 White Hall Road, Danville, PA 17821.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.