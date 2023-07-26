Williamsport, Pa. — Frank B. Lundy II, 90, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn-Kay Lundy, on May 1, 2022.

Born March 25, 1933 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Richard H., Sr. and Marie (Luppert) Lundy. Frank was a 1951 graduate of Williamsport High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Notre Dame in 1955. Following college, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War, working his way up through the ranks and was honorably discharged as a Chief Warrant Officer. He then went on to serve in the Army Reserves for a number of years.

Frank began his career in construction at Lundy Construction in 1958 working alongside his father, brother, and son, eventually as President and Chief Engineer. He even renewed his professional engineering license in 2021. His strong work ethic and love for his family business was the foundation for many projects and buildings in and around the Williamsport Area. He was proud to be a franchise holder of Butler Buildings that he started early in his career.

He was a life member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Annunciation Church. Frank was a member of Williamsport Country Club, where he enjoyed the Thursday night league, Eagles Mere Country Club, West Bay Golf Club, Estero, Florida, and the former Ross Club where he was also a past president. He was a member and past president of the West Branch Council of the Boy Scouts of America and received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed skiing and was an instructor at Denton Hill State Park for many years. He enjoyed sailing, spending time at the family cabin in Barbours, and making sure his lawn was immaculate. Frank was a devoted grandfather to his four grandchildren and was known to them as “Pop Pop.”

Surviving are two children, Frank B. Lundy III of Williamsport and Anne L. Paisley (William M.) of West Chester; four grandchildren, Katharine Paisley, Dr. Megan Lundy (Richard Marlin), Alastair Paisley, and Andrew Paisley.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard H. Lundy, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Frank’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth Street, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Frank’s name be made to the New Love Center Food Pantry, 263 Henry St., Jersey Shore PA 17740; Boy Scouts of America West Branch Council, 815 Northway Road Williamsport, PA 17701, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 West Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Paul Fullmer 1955 Scholarship Fund at the University of Notre Dame, 1100 Grace Hall Notre Dame, IN 46556.

