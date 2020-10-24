Williamsport -- Frank Anthony Stetts II, 93, of Williamsport, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from the Gatehouse Hospice Center in Williamsport.

Born September 22, 1927 in Williamsport, he was the last surviving of seven children to the late Frank Sr. and Mary (Dietz) Stetts. On July 28, 1945 he married the former Eleanor Mae “Honey” Bower who preceded him in death on January 8, 2015. Together they are reunited in heaven after celebrating 69 loving and inseparable years of marriage from working side by side, raising their family and traveling in later years.

Frank attended the former St. Joseph School, Williamsport. He was the owner and operator of Stetts’ Shopping Sentre for 36 years.

Frank was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish in Williamsport.

He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins.

Surviving are a daughter, Cherie (Gary) Moyer of South Williamsport; five sons, Frank (Joy) Stetts III of Jersey Shore, Lawrence Stetts of Williamsport, Ronald (Phyllis) Stetts of Vero Beach, Florida, Joe Stetts of Mississauga, Ontario, and Robert (Barbara) Stetts of Bonita Springs, Florida; 12 grandchildren, Frank (Robin) Stetts IV, Brian (Jess) Stetts, Brandy (Ron) Bainbridge, Crissy Walker, Kim (Hank) Sweet, Michael (Jamie) Moyer, Grant (Connie) Moyer, Mark (Erin) Moyer, Sara (Brook) Buxton, Ashley (Rick Gerson) Stetts, Mario (Danielle) Stetts and Marisa Stetts; 34 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, wife and siblings, he was predeceased by one son, Michael Paul Stetts; and a grandson, Travis Stetts.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, where a rosary will be recited at 5:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Officiating will be his pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Williamsport.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Susquehanna Health Foundation (Gatehouse), 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home, Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.