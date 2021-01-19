Williamsport -- Frank A. DeFonzo, 92, of Williamsport, formerly of Jersey Shore, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Frank was born October 24, 1928 in Jersey Shore, the son of Benedetto and Angeline (Sabatella) DeFonzo. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1947. He attended Goodwin’s School of Business and graduated from the American Institute of Banking. He was employed by the Union National Bank (later Commonwealth Bank) for 22 years. He then worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry in the Field Accounting and Auditing division before retiring in 1991.

He was a lifetime member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church where he served on the finance council and was a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and The Sons of Italy #146 in Lock Haven.

He was predeceased his parents, his first wife of 24 years, Eva (Miller), his brothers Joseph, Anthony and Ben, and his sister Alesandra.

He is survived by his second wife of 25 years, Marland (Ream), daughter Francine (Becky) of Jersey Shore, stepson Mark (Karen) Balog of Mooresville, North Carolina, stepdaughter Emily (John) Rodamaker of Poway, California, grandchildren Alisabeth DeFonzo-Hess and Jake (Allie) DeFonzo-Hess of Jersey Shore, step grandchildren Alysha (Adam) Balog of Chicago and Dan (Bridgette) Balog of North Carolina, great-grandchildren Aleah and Elijah Drier of Jersey Shore and Carter DeFonzo-Hess of Jersey Shore, sister Caroline (Bess) Bamonte of Syracuse, N.Y., and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 21 at the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St, Jersey Shore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com