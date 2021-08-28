Williamsport -- On August 26 in 2021, Francis "Franco" Alfredo Daniele passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born on Oct. 29, 1930, he was the only child of Leonardo Alfredo Daniele and Mary Pasnello Daniele.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joanna Testa Daniele, his parents, and his brothers-in-law: Angelo (Mary Margaret) Testa and Enrico Testa. He is survived by his four children: Alfredo, Maria (Luke Aderhold), Francis, and Roseanne Daniele-Reed (Bob) ­ and his granddaughters: Giavana, Olivia, Janaya, and Francesca. In addition are numerous relatives, a sister-in-law (Martha Testa), and friends whom he loved deeply.

In 1927, Franco’s father opened The New York Barbershop in downtown Williamsport. He began apprenticing as a barber at the age of thirteen, eventually taking over the business. He was a longtime member of The Sons of Italy Lodge 138. In 1948, Franco joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He transferred to the U.S. Airforce where he served from 1950-1954.

Upon return, he married Joanna Testa in 1959. He continued his profession as a barber until 1984, when he decided to sell the barbershop and take a risk investing in a small bar on Fourth Street. That bar became Franco’s Lounge. The whole family embarked into the hospitality industry together, opening Joanna’s Italian Bakery (1989) and later Cloud 9 Airport Restaurant (2012). From the mid-1970s into the 1990s, Franco and Joanna would organize and lead group tours to Disney World, New York City (to the San Gennaro Festival), and throughout Italy. In February of 2021, Franco celebrated his 30th year of sobriety. For a time, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Disabled American Veterans (Korean War).

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd, Williamsport, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 with the Rev. John J. Chmil and Rev. Michael J. McCormick concelebrating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

We encourage you to celebrate Franco’s life in your own way, whether it be by making someone laugh or eating a sweet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gatehouse Hospice, American Rescue Workers, or The Daniele Family Culinary Scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.



