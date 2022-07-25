Linden — Francis Eugene “Butch” Morgan, 82, of Linden passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 18, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Price) Morgan. Butch attended Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Textron after 30 years of service. Butch was a member of the Masonic Lodge #106 and the Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club. He was known as the family handyman and could tackle any project on his “honey do list.”

Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Janet (Probst) Morgan; five children, William H. “Bill” Morgan (William Ross) of New Castle, Michael F. Morgan (Kelly McDevitt) of South Williamsport, Jeffrey G. Morgan (Holly) of South Williamsport, Pamela A. Deibler (Tom) of Fairborn, Ohio, and Jacqueline J. Morgan-Smith (Gary) of Linden; one brother, Robert Morgan (Carol) of Muncy and one sister Sally Souter (Edward) of Montoursville. Butch also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Scott, Brandy, Mandy, Joel, Chelsea, Ryan, Courtney, and Beth; six great-grandchildren, Damon, Gage, Malory, Alivia, Luke, and Leonidas, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Butch was also preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Shannon.

Funeral services to honor Butch’s life will be held on Friday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport, with Pastor Ron Savits officiating. Visitation will be prior from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Butch’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport.

Online condolences may be made on Butch’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

